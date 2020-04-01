Jane Street Group LLC Sells 436,598 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Telefonica by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 477,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 190,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 642,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TEF stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonica S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

