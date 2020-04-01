Jane Street Group LLC Sells 28,682 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000.

FLCB stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48.

