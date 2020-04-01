Jane Street Group LLC Sells 278,402 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,402 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.52% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $27.76.

