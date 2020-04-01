Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Rev Group worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 784,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 139,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,892. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

REVG opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $239.12 million, a PE ratio of -37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.82.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

