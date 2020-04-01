Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $244,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,666.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,520 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Shares of NDSN opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

