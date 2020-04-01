Jane Street Group LLC Sells 216,796 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. CNH Industrial NV has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

