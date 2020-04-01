Jane Street Group LLC Sells 20,531 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

