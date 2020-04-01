Jane Street Group LLC Sells 14,575 Shares of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.24% of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSE opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

