Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,942 Shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.03% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

