Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,323 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $218.11 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $286.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.