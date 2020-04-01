Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $552.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $667.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

