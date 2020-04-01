Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.86% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Get ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GAMR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.