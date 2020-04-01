Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,890 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 140.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

