Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 36,417 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 248.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Golar LNG worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of GLNG opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

