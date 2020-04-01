Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $742,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.63% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

PXQ opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.