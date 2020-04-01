Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $724,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,223.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.