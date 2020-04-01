Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

BATS XSHQ opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.