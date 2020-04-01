Jane Street Group LLC Invests $742,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 705,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 108,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDN opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

