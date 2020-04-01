Jane Street Group LLC Invests $728,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.