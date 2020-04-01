Jane Street Group LLC Invests $727,000 in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,613 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

NASDAQ OZK opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.