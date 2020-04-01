Jane Street Group LLC Invests $719,000 in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HERO opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55.

