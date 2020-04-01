Jane Street Group LLC Invests $710,000 in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 4,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 728,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 711,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.18. Azul SA has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

Azul Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

