Jane Street Group LLC Invests $679,000 in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.