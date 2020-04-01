Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 191.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 361,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 280,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

ICL stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

