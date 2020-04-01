Jane Street Group LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.