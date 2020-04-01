Jane Street Group LLC Has $726,000 Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 688.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Opko Health by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 209,543 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Opko Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,599,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Opko Health from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

