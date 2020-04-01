Jane Street Group LLC Has $716,000 Position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,673 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000.

BFOR stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

