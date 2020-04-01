Jane Street Group LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1,071.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.