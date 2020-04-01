Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $10,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after buying an additional 22,173,211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,163,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

