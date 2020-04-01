Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA ESGF opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global ESG Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.