Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 47,787 Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after buying an additional 4,622,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Maxar Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

