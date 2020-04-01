Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 30,413 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.34% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $8,381,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of SPDN opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $33.81.

