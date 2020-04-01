Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 66,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 435,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

