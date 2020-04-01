Jane Street Group LLC Buys 5,414 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

