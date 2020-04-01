Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders have bought a total of 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

