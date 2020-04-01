Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.