Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 32,486 Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth $107,737,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,089,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,256,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 295,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 540,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth $18,619,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,457,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,229 shares of company stock worth $1,519,304.

NYSE PD opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -19.64.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

