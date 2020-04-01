Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 29,079 Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,856,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,435,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,752,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000.

Get Actuant alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92. Actuant Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

In other Actuant news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.