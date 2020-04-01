Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,731 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 437,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000.

CATH stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.