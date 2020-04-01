Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,738 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

