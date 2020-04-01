Jamie Skinner Purchases 5,275 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) insider Jamie Skinner bought 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,694.75 ($6,175.68).

Shares of AIE opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.92.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

