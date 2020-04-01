ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

