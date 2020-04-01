InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down to $14.09

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $14.09. InVitae shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 226,363 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

