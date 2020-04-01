Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 214,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of ISBC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

