Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Investar has increased its dividend by an average of 49.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Investar stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.19. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts predict that Investar will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,534 shares of company stock worth $319,331. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

