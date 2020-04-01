Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

