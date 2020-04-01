Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

DWAQ stock opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.05.

PowerShares Dynamic OTC Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic OTC Intellidex Index (Index). The Index consists of the United States stocks from each sector identified as having the greatest capital appreciation pursuant to Amex Intellidex Methodology. The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

