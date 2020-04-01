Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Cut to Underperform at Oppenheimer

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.47.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $495.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.33 and its 200-day moving average is $555.76. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.