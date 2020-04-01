Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

