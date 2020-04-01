Insider Buying: Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Buys 1,506 Shares of Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Clare Dobie purchased 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of £9,593.22 ($12,619.34).

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 642 ($8.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 733.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 784.97. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.57 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875 ($11.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

